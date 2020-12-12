fatal crash

4 killed in Cicero crash after car hits building, catches fire

Cicero police investigating cause of crash
CICERO, Ill. -- Four people were killed in a crash early Saturday in Cicero when their vehicle collided with a building and became engulfed in flames, officials said.

About 3 a.m. four people in a vehicle were traveling east on Roosevelt Road when they veered off the road and crashed into a building near Central Avenue, according to Cicero spokesman Ray Hanania.

When police arrived at the scene the vehicle was engulfed in flames, Hanania said.

Police were able to remove three of the people from the vehicle, but all four occupants were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Hanania.

The Cook County medical examiner's office did not identify the four later Saturday, but said they included a 23-year-old man and 24-year-old woman.

Cicero police are investigating the crash.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)

ABC 7 Chicago contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cicerocar crashcar accidentfatal crashdeadly firecar fire
FATAL CRASH
Wisconsin Air National Guard unit grounds jets after crash
4th teen dies after car crashes into semi in suburban Berkeley
3rd person dies after Lawndale crash, shooting: CPD
2 teens killed in Berkeley crash while fleeing police ID'd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Funeral held for CFD Lt. killed in attempted carjacking
IL reports 8,737 cases, 127 COVID-19 deaths
CPD still on hunt for downtown Chicago looting suspects
How Illinois is handling COVID-19 vaccine distribution
US says COVID-19 vaccine to start arriving in states Monday
Santa, Mrs Claus pulled over in 'convertible sleigh'
Operation Santa brings joy to families of fallen, hurt CPD officers
Show More
Country music legend Charley Pride dies from complications from COVID
Chicago Weather: Scattered showers Saturday night
Long-time Rep. Lipinski worries over Democrats' future
What we know about Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
4 shot in Chicago weekend violence
More TOP STORIES News