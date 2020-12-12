4 killed in Cicero crash after car hits building, catches fire

CICERO, Ill. -- Four people were killed in a crash early Saturday in Cicero when their vehicle collided with a building and became engulfed in flames, officials said.
About 3 a.m. four people in a vehicle were traveling east on Roosevelt Road when they veered off the road and crashed into a building near Central Avenue, according to Cicero spokesman Ray Hanania.
When police arrived at the scene the vehicle was engulfed in flames, Hanania said.
Police were able to remove three of the people from the vehicle, but all four occupants were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Hanania.
The Cook County medical examiner's office did not identify the four later Saturday, but said they included a 23-year-old man and 24-year-old woman.
Cicero police are investigating the crash.
