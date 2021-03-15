Cicero firefighter recovering after suffering smoke inhalation while battling fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Cicero firefighter is being treated after suffering what's being described as a "serious case" of smoke inhalation.Ted Polashek was overcome by smoke and super-heated gases Saturday while fighting a house fire in the 2000-block of 61st Court."Every day, firefighters risk their lives to protect families in the Town of Cicero and around the country and our prayers are with Ted Polashek and his family for a full recovery," Town President Larry Dominick said Sunday.The fire caused serious damage to the property but was quickly extinguished, according to officials.No one else was injured.Polashek has been a firefighter for more than 20 years.