Man charged with murder of girlfriend, mom of 3 after history of domestic violence: Cicero police

Esteban Basaldua admitted to killing Christian Duarte several times, police said.

CICERO, Ill. -- A man was charged with the murder of his girlfriend, a mother of three, in Cicero, police said.

Cicero police responded to a call for a well-being check in the 5400 block of West 22nd Place Wednesday when they found a woman unresponsive. The woman, identified as Christian Duarte, was pronounced dead at the scene and suffered stab wounds and blunt force trauma, according to Cicero police.

SEE ALSO | Chicago shooting: Man killed, another hurt near South Loop CTA station, police say

Esteban Basaldua, Duarte's on-and-off boyfriend, met police at the scene, police said. He was arrested and charged with first-degree murder following an investigation.

Basaldua admitted to the crime several times, police said, and his relationship with Duarte had a history of domestic violence.

He is being held at the Cook County Department of Corrections without bond.

Duarte had three children under the age of nine, police said.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)