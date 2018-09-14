Cicero police officer recovering after being shot at I-55 and Cicero Ave.

A Cicero police officer remains hospitalized Friday after he was shot during an attempted traffic stop during which the suspect was also shot.The 31-year-old officer is in good condition and officials said he had to undergo some surgery, but is doing very well.At around 5 p.m. Thursday, during the height of the evening rush on the Stevenson Expressway, Cicero police officers tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation.The driver didn't stop, so officers tried boxing him in, but the driver got out and opened fire with an automatic weapon, hitting Officer Luis Duarte multiple times, leaving gunshot wounds in his arms, leg and side."The vehicle refused to stop, our officers were able to box the vehicle in right at the entrance ramp at I-55 and Cicero Avenue where the subject immediately exited his vehicle and began shooting multiple rounds at our officers," said Cicero Police Department Supt. Jerry Chlada, Jr.Meanwhile, a citizen who is a concealed carry holder engaged in gunfire with the suspect who was shot one time. Police said it was not clear if the police or the citizen shot the suspect who is now in the hospital in serious condition.Cicero officials say Duarte has been on the force for four years.Chicago police and the Illinois State Police all assisted with the response and now are taking over part of the investigation."Chicago police are handling the criminal aspect of these investigation. Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force is handling the officer involved shooting," said Chicago Police Department Sgt. Rocco Alioto.The Chicago Police Department is handling the criminal investigation, and the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Office will handle the officer-involved shooting aspect of the incident.