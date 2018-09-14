Cicero police officer recovering after being shot at I-55 and Cicero Ave.

EMBED </>More Videos

A Cicero police officer remains hospitalized Friday after he was shot during an attempted traffic stop during which the suspect was also shot.

By
CICERO, Ill. (WLS) --
A Cicero police officer remains hospitalized Friday after he was shot during an attempted traffic stop during which the suspect was also shot.

The 31-year-old officer is in good condition and officials said he had to undergo some surgery, but is doing very well.

At around 5 p.m. Thursday, during the height of the evening rush on the Stevenson Expressway, Cicero police officers tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation.

The driver didn't stop, so officers tried boxing him in, but the driver got out and opened fire with an automatic weapon, hitting Officer Luis Duarte multiple times, leaving gunshot wounds in his arms, leg and side.

"The vehicle refused to stop, our officers were able to box the vehicle in right at the entrance ramp at I-55 and Cicero Avenue where the subject immediately exited his vehicle and began shooting multiple rounds at our officers," said Cicero Police Department Supt. Jerry Chlada, Jr.

Meanwhile, a citizen who is a concealed carry holder engaged in gunfire with the suspect who was shot one time. Police said it was not clear if the police or the citizen shot the suspect who is now in the hospital in serious condition.

Cicero officials say Duarte has been on the force for four years.

Chicago police and the Illinois State Police all assisted with the response and now are taking over part of the investigation.

"Chicago police are handling the criminal aspect of these investigation. Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force is handling the officer involved shooting," said Chicago Police Department Sgt. Rocco Alioto.

The Chicago Police Department is handling the criminal investigation, and the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Office will handle the officer-involved shooting aspect of the incident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police officer shotpolice officer injuredCiceroArcher Heights
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
'I've been shot several times': Police officer shot at I-55 and Cicero Ave.
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Hurricane Florence: Track Category 1 storm as it makes landfall on North Carolina coast
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Florence coverage from ABC News
Several injured after crash in Batavia involving truck, limo
Jason Van Dyke could decide Friday on jury or bench trial
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and warmer
Hurricane Florence: 70 evacuated from Jacksonville, North Carolina hotel
'Password spraying' poses new threat to cyber security
Chief U.S. judge in Chicago riled by Mexico torture allegations
Show More
Murder suspect's mom saw victim's foot in bin, tried to do CPR
Fly into Florence's eye with USAF Hurricane Hunters
Angry fans attack Willie Nelson over Democratic candidate rally appearance
Man convicted of murdering new wife sentenced to 75-100 years in prison
More News