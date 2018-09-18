Cicero police officer shot last week welcomed home from hospital

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --He was welcomed home by a grateful department. Cicero Police Officer Luis Duarte's brothers and sisters in blue lined his Romeoville driveway Tuesday as he returned home.
The 31-year-old police officer was released from the hospital five days after being shot.
"For him to be shot that many times... I'm just glad that he's back here, and I'm glad that he survived the shots," said neighbor Oedrey Canonizado.
Duarte's call for help last Thursday, a searing reminder of his ordeal.
"Cicero getting off I-55. I've been shot. I've been shot several times..." Officer Duarte said over his radio last Thursday.
It happened during a traffic stop on Cicero near the Stevenson. Police say the driver opened fire, hitting Duarte in the abdomen, leg, and arm.
Police say as the driver ran away he continued firing at Duarte's partner. That's when another driver with a concealed carry license jumped out of a red Jeep and drew his weapon.
The man who allegedly shot Officer Duarte was arrested and taken to a hospital for own wounds.
Tuesday night in Duarte's neighborhood there was relief and gratitude.
"He's a hero. For me, yeah, and I think all these people, for the neighbors, yeah," said neighbor David Olvera.
Police say Duarte still needs time to heal, but he's eager to return to work.