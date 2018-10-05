City braces for reaction to verdict in Van Dyke trial

Several empty CTA buses are parked outside of #CPD police headquarters to transport as many officers as quickly as possible to wherever they are needed today as the jury continues to deliberate in the Jason Van Dyke case: #JasonVanDykeTrial pic.twitter.com/BBnpO9JdZI — DIANE PATHIEU (@pathieuabc7) October 5, 2018

The entire city is gearing up for the verdict.Mass protests are already being planned should there be anything less than a murder conviction, and Chicago police are working extended hours, gearing up for any outcome.Groups of community activists and South Side business owners gathered Thursday night to prepare for what they plan to do after the jury's decision. Some activists said if it's not guilty or a hung jury, they ask Chicagoans to take their frustrations to City Hall."As a leader, I am not asking that we tear down our communities, but Chicago and all across America needs to know that this is not acceptable," said community activist Aleta Clark.In response to the upcoming verdict, the police department has officers working 12-hour shifts and cancelled days off.Several empty CTA buses are parked outside Chicago Police Headquarters in order to quickly transport officers around the city.Although many church leaders say they want peaceful protests, activists said they are willing to go to jail to have their voices heard.Mayor Rahm Emanuel said that he remains confident not only in the plan put together by Superintendent Eddie Johnson, but also in the residents of Chicago that they will respond appropriately."I hope that everybody heeds the advice of Laquan McDonald's family, the pastors, the community leaders to make their message heard and what they have to say and do it in a way that is respectful to the city that we all call home," the mayor said.Speaking at a breakfast meeting Friday morning, Emanuel was not only looking ahead to the verdict, but also to the healing the city still needs from the wounds the Laquan McDonald shooting has caused."Whatever the verdict is, our work as a city is not done in bridging and helping build community relations between the police department and the residents of the city of Chicago," Emanuel said.