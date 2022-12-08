WATCH LIVE

US Surgeon General Murthy to speak about mental health impact of COVID-19 at City Club of Chicago

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Thursday, December 8, 2022 12:35PM
The City Club of Chicago is hosting U.S. Surgeon General Doctor Vivek Murthy for a panel discussion on the COVID-19 pandemic and how it's affecting the mental health of young people.

Last year, Dr. Murthy issued an advisory calling for a swift and comprehensive response to the youth mental health crisis caused by the challenges of the pandemic.

Dr. Murthy will take part in a panel discussion with Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Alison Arwady and others.

The event will happen at noon and will be streamed at www.cityclub-chicago.org.

