US Surgeon General Murthy to speak about mental health impact of COVID-19 at City Club of Chicago

The City Club of Chicago is hosting U.S. Surgeon General Doctor Vivek Murthy for a panel discussion on the COVID-19 pandemic and how it's affecting the mental health of young people.
Last year, Dr. Murthy issued an advisory calling for a swift and comprehensive response to the youth mental health crisis caused by the challenges of the pandemic.
Dr. Murthy will take part in a panel discussion with Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Alison Arwady and others.
The event will happen at noon and will be streamed at www.cityclub-chicago.org.