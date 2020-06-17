City Council expected to take up police reform, removing CPD officers from CPS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago City Council is expected to consider the issues of police reform and the removal of Chicago police officers from schools at its virtual meeting Wednesday.In Chicago there's a push to remove police in public schools. A group that gathered in front of City Hall Tuesday said officers are not trained properly.Mayor Lori Lightfoot has dismissed the idea of taking cops out of high schools, saying they're necessary.But Alderman Roderick Sawyer of the 6th Ward is introducing an ordinance to end the police department's contract with CPS and reinvest in mental and behavioral health services."I support the police in their initiatives to do what's right throughout the community, I just don't think the police are prepared to act as school monitors inside certain school buildings," Alderman Sawyer said.Meanwhile, Alderman Anthony Napolitano from the Northwest Side mentioned in a tweet that he plans to introduce a resolution. He wants aldermen who support de-funding the police department to agree to move at least half of the officers in their wards to other aldermen who want more cops in their areas.Napolitano is a former CPD officer and firefighter whose ward is home to many police officers and firefighters. His critics said this is merely a stunt as he is against defunding police.Meanwhile there will be protests at City Hall. One group that plans on being there will continue to call for removing officers from schools.