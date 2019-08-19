City fines landlords for illegal micro-apartments in NYC, officials report

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan -- Some tiny apartments in New York City are causing a big stir.City officials busted the setup in Manhattan, where inspectors discovered 18 illegal single-room units.In some apartments the ceiling is as low as 4.5 feet.The apartments are without windows or proper fire protection systems.Tenants in the spaces were evacuated, and notices were placed on the door.The city said, 'this poses an extreme hazard to their safety, as well as the safety of their neighbors and first responders.'The displaced residents are now being assisted by the Red Cross.