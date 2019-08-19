City fines landlords for illegal micro-apartments in NYC, officials report

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan -- Some tiny apartments in New York City are causing a big stir.

City officials busted the setup in Manhattan, where inspectors discovered 18 illegal single-room units.

In some apartments the ceiling is as low as 4.5 feet.

The apartments are without windows or proper fire protection systems.

Tenants in the spaces were evacuated, and notices were placed on the door.

The city said, 'this poses an extreme hazard to their safety, as well as the safety of their neighbors and first responders.'

The displaced residents are now being assisted by the Red Cross.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
safetynew yorkapartmentu.s. & worldrental scamsconsumer
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing Ind. girl back home after being found in Ark.; Suspect in custody
Man in custody after fatal shooting near Calumet Beach
27 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
U of C student escapes attempted sexual assault on campus
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is married!
Family of Gary man killed in officer-involved shooting questions police narrative
Woman sexually assaulted at knifepoint in Gresham
Show More
Obama's high school basketball jersey sells for $120K
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, stray storm south Monday
Former Bears RB Cedric Benson killed in motorcycle crash
Walmart not allowed to sell liquor in TX after court decision
Volunteers clean up Baltimore neighborhood after Trump's tweets
More TOP STORIES News