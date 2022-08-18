Clark After Dark block party kicks off in River North, showing gratitude to service members

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clark After Dark kicked off Thursday night in River North. It's the huge annual block party that celebrates America's military service members and their families.

It's all happening on Hubbard Street between LaSalle and Clark streets.

There's live music, plenty of food and drinks. But best of all, it's celebrating the men and women of the military who protect our nation.

This is an event where we can express our gratitude for the bravery and dedication of service members. Many service members will be at the event with their families, so you can thank them in person!

Christopher Schmidt, the executive director of the USO Illinois, joined ABC7's Hosea Sanders to talk about the spirit of this festival for the military.

The USO tries to give our troops a home away from home all over the world.

The event will continue until 9 p.m.