'Clark After Dark' returns to River North Thursday to raise money for USO Illinois

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Clark After Dark returning to River North Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The USO's "Clark After Dark" festival returns to River North Thursday night.

The yearly event features music, drinks and food from local restaurants. It raises money for USO Illinois programs and services that support more than 325,000 military members and their families throughout the state.

Things to do in Chicago: Festivals, events happening around city

The bands performing this year are LowDown Brass Band, Liquidated Damages and headliner Rodd Tuff Curls & The Bench Press.

Clark After Dark runs from 4 to 10 p.m. on Hubbard Street between Clark Street and LaSalle Drive.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the event, visit Illinois.uso.org.
