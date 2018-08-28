Classes cancelled for second time after wire stolen at Bronzeville school

Copper wiring was stolen from Holy Angels Catholic School for the second time overnight Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Classes were cancelled Tuesday after copper wiring was stolen from a Bronzeville elementary school for the second time.

Representatives from the Archdiocese of Chicago confirmed Tuesday that copper wiring was stolen from Holy Angels Catholic School in the 700 block of East 40th Street overnight Monday, leaving the building without power.

The wiring was also stolen last week. Classes were also cancelled for the day following that theft.

Archdioceses representatives said they hope to re-open the school for classes Wednesday.
