Clearwater Beach lightning strike critically injures Des Plaines man

Clearwater police officers patrol the area after Clearwater Beach officially reopened to the public. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

CLEARWATER, Florida -- Lightning struck two people on Sunday afternoon as a line of storms from the Gulf of Mexico moved onto Clearwater of Beach, police said.

Arkadiusz Gacek , 37, of Des Plaines, Illinois, was unconscious and not breathing when police arrived at the scene around 2:15 p.m., media outlets reported. An officer began CPR until lifeguards arrived and took over medical treatment.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, Clearwater police said.

Sav Keomany, 43, Pickerington, Ohio, who was a few feet away, was taken to the hospital in stable condition, media outlets reported.

Authorities said the men were leaving the beach because of the storms and were about halfway between the waterline and the sand dunes when they were struck.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridades plainesbeacheslightning
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 77 shot, 14 fatally, in July 4th weekend violence
1 in custody in connection with fatal shooting 7-year-old girl on West Side
Studies indicate COVID-19 can float through the air, scientists tell WHO
Chicago 14-day quarantine for travelers from 15 states in effect
Suspect in Vanessa Guillen case to appear in court today
2020 Tax Day: What to know about the July 15 deadline
Columbus statue beheaded, Frederick Douglass sculpture toppled
Show More
Broadway star Nick Cordero dies from COVID-19
Tow truck driver critically hurt in Stevenson Expressway crash
19 hospitalized when tree falls at child's birthday party
Suburban man drowns after swimming at 'The Sandbar' near Lake Villa
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, humid Monday
More TOP STORIES News