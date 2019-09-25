Clerk shot in chest at Southwest Side store, 1 in custody: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A clerk at a Southwest Side food and liquor store was shot in the chest Wednesday afternoon, according to Chicago police.A man with a gun in his waistband walked into J.J. Peppers Food Store in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood and fired shots at a male clerk behind the counter, police said.The shooting occurred in the 7100 block of S. Kedzie Ave Wednesday at around 2:40 p.m.The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in stable condition, police said.The suspected offender then fled the scene, according to police.A SWAT team responded and took the alleged shooter into custody after a standoff at a residence in the 7300 block of S. Francisco.