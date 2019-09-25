Clerk shot in chest at Southwest Side store, 1 in custody: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A clerk at a Southwest Side food and liquor store was shot in the chest Wednesday afternoon, according to Chicago police.

A man with a gun in his waistband walked into J.J. Peppers Food Store in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood and fired shots at a male clerk behind the counter, police said.

The shooting occurred in the 7100 block of S. Kedzie Ave Wednesday at around 2:40 p.m.

The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in stable condition, police said.

The suspected offender then fled the scene, according to police.

A SWAT team responded and took the alleged shooter into custody after a standoff at a residence in the 7300 block of S. Francisco.

This is breaking news story. Check back for more details.
