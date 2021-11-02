building a better chicago

Studying impact of climate change around the world

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Studying impact of climate change around the world

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Climate change is getting strong worldwide attention this week as the Climate Summit in Scotland continues.

Leading the charge here for ABC is Chief Meteorologist & NOW Managing Editor for ABC's Climate unit, Ginger Zee, who spoke to ABC7 about her passion for the subject of climate change.

SEE ALSO | Lindblom High School students learning to take action on climate change

Zee explained the significance of wind turbines, both on and offshore. She also shared some of the other places she went to help us understand the impact a warming climate is having.

You can watch "Climate Crisis: Saving Tomorrow" streaming now across all ABC News programs and platforms.

RELATED: Gov. JB Pritzker talks statewide plan to fight climate change as summit kicks off in Glasgow
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencebuilding a better chicagogreencpsglobal warmingu.s. & worldclimate change
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER CHICAGO
Lindblom HS students learning to take action on climate change
Pritzker pitches IL as leader in climate change fight at global summit
What the pandemic taught us about climate change
Amazon opens state-of-the-art Matteson facility
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial continues
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News