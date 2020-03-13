Closing arguments conclude in trial of Shomari Legghette, accused of killing Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3518328" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chuck Goudie and the ABC7 I-Team have received a letter from Shomari Legghette, who is in jail on charges that he shot and killed a high ranking Chicago police official.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Closing arguments concluded Friday in the trial of Shomari Legghette, who is accused of killing Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer at the Thompson Center in 2018.Legghette did not testify in court Thursday. His lawyer has claimed that Legghette didn't know Bauer was a police officer and shot him in self-defense.Instead, jurors only heard from Legghette's longtime friend, Marcus Perkins.He told the court that Legghette, a former Dunbar high school basketball star frequently wore body armor when he left the house, as he was on the day he is accused of shooting commander Bauer.Leghette's attorney said Legghette wore body armor because the admitted drug dealer was in a dangerous line of work and needed protection.Jurors will not get to hear that explanation from Legghette himself.Prosecutors presented witnesses who said Bauer was wearing his uniform and badge.Judge Erica Reddick denied a defense motion asking for a directed verdict of not guilty, and said that there is ample evidence for a jury to decide the fate of Legghette.The judge says she expects the case to go to the jury Friday afternoon.