Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial

A jury heard closing arguments Thursday in the trial of the man accused of murdering 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton in 2013, a day after a separate jury convicted the getaway driver in the case.The jury began deliberations at approximately 1:15 p.m.It will be up to the jury to decide if defendant Mickiael Ward is guilty of shooting Pendleton in a park on the city's South Side in January of 2013.Thursday morning the judge granted motion to eliminate wording that witnesses "identified or positively identified" Ward from a lineup. The defense argued that witnesses thought Ward was "similar" to the person who they thought pulled the trigger.A Cook County jury found Kenneth Williams guilty of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery. It took them less than three hours to decide his fate Wednesday afternoon.The verdict was welcome news for the girl's mother, Cleopatra Cowley, who let out a shout after it was read. The family declined to comment.Pendleton, a sophomore honors student, had performed with her high school band at former President Barack Obama's second inauguration a week before she was killed in January 2013.She and her friends were taking shelter from the rain in Harsh Park, which is located about a mile from Obama's home in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood, when the alleged shooter, Mickiael Ward, allegedly got out of a car driven by Williams and opened fire.Police said Pendleton was not the intendent target. Two other people were wounded in the shooting. Ward and Williams were both 18 at the time.The case against Williams was circumstantial, with no physical evidence or witness testimony tying him to the crime scene."He's the driver of a drive-by. Did he help? Did he aid? Yes. You cannot have a drive-by without a driver," said Brian Holmes, Asst. Cook County State's Attorney.Many members of Williams' family were in disbelief."They have no fingerprints. They ain't got no gun, no pistol, no gun," said Michael Beal, his uncle.The jury for Ward is expected to get the case sometime Thursday afternoon, two days after watching his videotaped confession to police.Ward's attorneys said that confession was coerced.