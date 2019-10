Closing arguments expected Thursday in trials for 2 accused of murdering 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Closing arguments are expected to begin Thursday in the trials of two men accused of killing 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee.The boy was lured into an alley and shot to death back in November 2015 in a hit between rival gangs near Dawes Park in the Auburn Gresham neighborhoodProsecutors say Dwright Boone Doty shot the boy and Corey Morgan watched in a nearby getaway car.On Monday, an informant testified that Doty talked about the murder of Tyshawn Lee all day every day in the jail.Last week Jalen Anderson , who was 14 at the time, testified in court. He said he was in the area when Tyshwan was killed and saw a man carrying a gun.