Closing arguments expected Thursday in trials for 2 accused of murdering 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Closing arguments are expected to begin Thursday in the trials of two men accused of killing 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee.

The boy was lured into an alley and shot to death back in November 2015 in a hit between rival gangs near Dawes Park in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood

Prosecutors say Dwright Boone Doty shot the boy and Corey Morgan watched in a nearby getaway car.

RELATED: 'One of the most disturbing things I've seen': Witnesses describe finding 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee's body

On Monday, an informant testified that Doty talked about the murder of Tyshawn Lee all day every day in the jail.

Last week Jalen Anderson, who was 14 at the time, testified in court. He said he was in the area when Tyshwan was killed and saw a man carrying a gun.
