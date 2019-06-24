Brendt Christensen Trial: Closing arguments set to begin Monday in Yingying Zhang murder trial

Christensen is accused of killing Chinese scholar Yingying Zhang at the University of Illinois in 2017. If convicted, Christensen could face the death penalty.
Christensen, a former physics grad student at U of I, is accused of picking up Yingying Zhang at a campus bus stop. Prosecutors said he raped and tortured her in his apartment before secretly disposing of her body.
On Friday, Brent Christensen's former wife testified. She explained how the former PHD student suffered from substance abuse and depression leading up to the murder of Zhang.
WATCH: Brendt Christensen's ex-girlfriend testifies about wire recording made at vigil
She also told the court that she found a large blood stain on Christensen's mattress, but when she asked what it was from he blamed it on a nosebleed. Investigators later found Zhang's DNA on that mattress.
Brendt Christiansen's defense admitted that he killed Zhang, but the 27-year-old Chinese scholar's body has never been found.
Closing arguments are set to begin at 9 a.m.
