Clubhouse at Nettle Creek Country Club destroyed by fire

MORRIS, Ill. (WLS) -- A fire Monday night gutted the clubhouse at Nettle Creek Country Club on Saratoga Road Monday night, a Morris fire chief said.The fire broke out at about 11:30 p.m. The roof was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived at the scene and no one was inside at the time.The chief said the country club has changed ownership over the past year. The new owners were about ten days away from opening a new restaurant inside the clubhouse.The clubhouse is a total loss, with damage estimated at upwards of $2 million.