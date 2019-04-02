Disasters & Accidents

Clubhouse at Nettle Creek Country Club destroyed by fire

EMBED <>More Videos

A fire Monday night gutted a clubhouse at Nettle Creek Country Club on Saratoga Road Monday night, a Morris fire chief said.

MORRIS, Ill. (WLS) -- A fire Monday night gutted the clubhouse at Nettle Creek Country Club on Saratoga Road Monday night, a Morris fire chief said.

The fire broke out at about 11:30 p.m. The roof was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived at the scene and no one was inside at the time.

The chief said the country club has changed ownership over the past year. The new owners were about ten days away from opening a new restaurant inside the clubhouse.

The clubhouse is a total loss, with damage estimated at upwards of $2 million.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentsmorrisfire
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chicago voters to decide between Lightfoot, Preckwinkle
LIVE: Police identify suspect in Nipsey Hussle shooting
2 women killed, man wounded in Greater Grand Crossing shooting
Chaos erupts, 19 people injured outside Nipsey Hussle vigil
Lunchables releases breakfast line called Brunchables
Children, elderly woman found living in 'deplorable' conditions in Dixmoor
Chemical plant fire reported in Crosby
Show More
Mom killed in front of her kids while helping disabled man
Police: Victim's friends may have dared shooter to fire gun
2 killed in West Side shooting
Woman may be charged with murder 13 years after shooting neighbor
Man says he was attacked by DoorDash worker at Denny's
More TOP STORIES News