Become a detective and solve the crime with "Clue Live - a walking experience"

By Karl Schmid
LOS ANGELES -- The popular board game Clue, is now an interactive and all-new immersive theatrical experience at Westfield Century City Mall.

"Clue Live a walking experience invites you to come and be a detective and play your favorite board game in real life," Marketing Director of Right Angle Entertainment Andrea Andrade told Localish.

"You're able to come here and actually have these theatrical moments and have these live experiences and I think that we all absolutely deserve that," Adrade added.

Guests become detectives and are led by butlers as the game board comes to life and guests solve the mystery of who murdered the elusive Mr. Body.

Visiting all the famed rooms (and a few surprise and secret passage ways), the detectives will have a chance to interrogate the infamous suspects, Professor Plumb, Miss Scarlet, Colonel Mustard, Mrs. Peacock, Mr. Green and Dr. Orchid.

Guests can ask questions and use investigative skills to solve the mystery

"It is live entertainment after a very hard year and a half," said Adrade.

"Clue Live a walking experience" runs until August 8th at Westfield Century City mall before moving to The Village at Westfiled Topanga.

For tickets and information visit https://www.cluewalkingexperience.com/#tickets


Clue Live a walking experience

https://www.instagram.com/cluewalkingexperience/?hl=en
https://www.facebook.com/ClueWalkingExperience/
