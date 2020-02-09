Nearly 2 dozen train cars derail in southern Illinois

SESSER, Ill. -- Emergency crews say there's no risk to public safety after a coal train derailed in southern Illinois Saturday.

Crews said between 20 to 25 cars fell off the rails in the small rural town of Sesser.

Some of the train cars ended up on their sides, and coal was scattered around the site, WSIL-TV reported.

There are no reports of injuries in the incident.

The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency has asked the public to stay away from the scene. But the agency said the spill isn't a threat to public safety.
