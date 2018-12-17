Coast Guardsman kills wife, 7-year-old son in Florida murder-suicide

HOMESTEAD, Fla. --
Officials say a Coast Guardsman killed his wife and their 7-year-old son and then critically wounded their 8-year-old daughter before killing himself.

Miami-Dade police and Coast Guard officials say 44-year-old Petty Officer First Class John Presnar fatally shot his 39-year-old wife Gretchen and shot their children early Sunday at their home south of Miami. He then shot himself. The children's names were not released.

Police say an argument between Presnar and his wife escalated and her mother ran from the home. When officers arrived, they found the bodies and the wounded girl inside.

The Coast Guard says Presnar had served since 2001 as an electronics technician.

In a statement, the Coast Guard said it "is deeply saddened by this tragedy and our hearts go out to the family members."
