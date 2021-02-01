CHICAGO (WLS) -- Local entrepreneur Niquenya Collins pivoted from serving up career advice to launching a signature cocoa chili spice and jerk sauce.
Collins talked about her restaurant and food brand, Cocoa Chili which she described on her website as "an educational foodie experience serving up Afro-Caribbean-Soul fanfare with a sweet and spicy flair including our authentic Jamaican Jerk Chicken and signature Cocoa Chili Spice Blend."
The brand combines Collins' love of cooking with her passion to help others.
Collins also discussed how being a PR4Good client has helped her business.
Cocoa Chili Restaurant and Catering launched Monday!
Cocoa Chili Restaurant and Catering serves up, authentic Jamaican Jerk Chicken, signature Cocoa Chili Spice Blend
