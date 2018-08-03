Colbert: Despite spending $1.26 million, Manafort didn't 'look like a million bucks'

JUSTIN DOOM
Stephen Colbert on Thursday night mused about how even though court documents revealed Paul Manafort -- the "former Trump campaign manager and nursing home director who steals jewelry during bingo nights" -- spent $1.26 million at two high-end stores, he somehow didn't get his money's worth.

"So if you tell Paul Manafort, 'You look like a million bucks' ... you're insulting him," said "The Late Show" host. "But you might not say that he looks like a million bucks ... because these jackets are what he was wearing."

Viewers were shown a series of awful jackets, ending with an $18,000 python-skin jacket that "says, Watch me unhinge my jaw and swallow a poodle whole," Colbert said. "Basically, his closet looks like if a blind pimp got 100 wishes."
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Chicago anti-violence march ends at Wrigley Field
Lollapalooza 2018 kicks off in Chicago's Grant Park
AMBER ALERT: Girl in 'extreme danger' after possible abduction
Northlake survivor of Aeromexico crash files lawsuit against airline
On guard for gun cases: Lollapalooza perimeter hotels on security watch
Little girl dies after mother throws her off bridge, police say
Dancing mom embarrasses son, goes viral
Man charged in attack outside School of the Art Institute
Show More
Woman, 19, fights off male attacker
Active shooter report at Ohio Air Force Base part of training drill
Babysitter arrested after leaving child, baby in car at casino
Brookstone files for Ch.11 bankruptcy protection again
Ailey Dance Camp provides positive outlet for West Side kids
More News