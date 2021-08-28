murder

Cold case solved: Former Milwaukee clown charged with killing newborn daughter in 1991

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- Prosecutors in southeastern Wisconsin have charged a former professional clown with killing his newborn daughter 30 years ago.

Court records show 51-year-old Ronald Schroeder, of Milwaukee, was charged Wednesday with first-degree reckless homicide and child abuse, 30 years to the day of his 7-week-old daughter Catherine's death.

WITI-TV reports she died of what doctors said was shaken baby syndrome. Schroeder, who was once known as Silly the Clown, was an initial suspect.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner reviewed the newborn's autopsy in June and determined she actually died of blunt force trauma to the head and ruled her death a homicide.
