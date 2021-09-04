Northwestern Wildcats

Northwestern Wildcats football fans return to stands after 2 years, face Michigan State

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Northwestern Wildcats welcome back fans for 1st home game of season

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Fans are back at Ryan Field for a Northwestern Wildcats game for the first time since before the pandemic.

The Wildcats face the Michigan State Spartans Friday night. It means a lot to fans and also to Evanston businesses.

If you're in downtown Evanston, you'd figure out pretty fast that Northwestern football is back.

Senior Jacob Brown was stoked to be back at Ryan Field for the season kickoff game, which is the first open to the public since the pandemic began. The stadium is open at full capacity for the first time since the pandemic began and while you must wear a mask indoors, you are not required to be masked out in the stands.

A vaccine mandate is in place for students, minus exemptions.

"Knowing that everyone in that student section is going to be vaccinated made it a little easier," said Jacob Brown.

Businesses are grateful too. Bar 17 in downtown Evanston is a classic college sports bar, and even as COVID restrictions eased business wasn't going to be the same without fans streaming into town on game days.

"It sometimes, you know, quadruples your sales for the day, and that makes up for a lot of the times when campuses closed or they're on break," said general manager Hannah Lindsay.

Let's Tailgate also got a welcome boost of business from fans grabbing last minute gear.

"It was very slow in here," said owner Cindy Gaborek of the effective of the lockdowns. "It was devastating."

With Big 10 football and fans back, there's reason to celebrate no matter who you cheer on.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsevanstonnorthwestern wildcatscollege football
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS
College football's top 100 players for 2021: Spencer Rattler, Kayvo...
Breaking down the ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 alliance and what comes next
The 2021 college football preseason All-America team
Northwestern football announces Hunter Johnson as starting QB; RB C...
TOP STORIES
Man charged in fatal stabbing of Chase Bank employee
IL reports 30,319 new COVID cases, 178 deaths over past week
New data shows COVID hospitalization rates of Chicago pregnant women
De la Hoya tests positive for COVID, withdraws from fight
'Bridge from absolute poverty': Federal unemployment benefits to end
Chicago ice cream shop supports literacy program one pop at a time
Chicago area animal shelters fill up as pandemic pets are returned
Show More
Rev. Jackson's wife being released from hospital, family says
CPS: Unvaccinated students who travel out of state must quarantine
Chicago man arrested in connection to fatal road rage shooting
Pullman National Monument opens, will host events over weekend
FTC wants to know why McDonald's ice cream machines break so often
More TOP STORIES News