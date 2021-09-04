Northwestern Wildcats football fans return to stands after 2 years, face Michigan State

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Fans are back at Ryan Field for a Northwestern Wildcats game for the first time since before the pandemic.The Wildcats face the Michigan State Spartans Friday night. It means a lot to fans and also to Evanston businesses.If you're in downtown Evanston, you'd figure out pretty fast that Northwestern football is back.Senior Jacob Brown was stoked to be back at Ryan Field for the season kickoff game, which is the first open to the public since the pandemic began. The stadium is open at full capacity for the first time since the pandemic began and while you must wear a mask indoors, you are not required to be masked out in the stands.A vaccine mandate is in place for students, minus exemptions."Knowing that everyone in that student section is going to be vaccinated made it a little easier," said Jacob Brown.Businesses are grateful too. Bar 17 in downtown Evanston is a classic college sports bar, and even as COVID restrictions eased business wasn't going to be the same without fans streaming into town on game days."It sometimes, you know, quadruples your sales for the day, and that makes up for a lot of the times when campuses closed or they're on break," said general manager Hannah Lindsay.Let's Tailgate also got a welcome boost of business from fans grabbing last minute gear."It was very slow in here," said owner Cindy Gaborek of the effective of the lockdowns. "It was devastating."With Big 10 football and fans back, there's reason to celebrate no matter who you cheer on.