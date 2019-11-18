College professors accused of making meth in school lab

ARKADELPHIA, Arkansas -- Sometimes truth is stranger than fiction.

Two chemistry professors are accused of "breaking bad" like they're Walter White.

Terry David Bateman, 45, and Bradley Allen Rowland, 40, have been arrested and accused of making methamphetamine, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Department. They face charges of manufacturing methamphetamine and using drug paraphernalia.

Bateman and Rowland are associate professors of chemistry at Henderson State University.

A university science center was closed Oct. 8 after someone reported a chemical odor, the university's associate vice president of marketing and communications, the university said in a statement.

The university would not elaborate on what was found following the report of a chemical odor, nor would she confirm whether the professors were suspected of making meth inside the school.

Bateman and Rowland are both on administrative leave that started Oct. 11.

According to KATV, the investigation is ongoing.

Walter White was the lead character in AMC's "Breaking Bad," which aired from 2008 to 2013. The show told the story of White, a high school chemistry professor portrayed by Bryan Cranston, who turned to manufacturing crystal meth to secure his family's financial future after he was diagnosed with lung cancer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arkansasmethamphetaminemethu.s. & worldmeth lab
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Couple turned away by hotel's 'No Kankakee guests' policy
Police searching for gunman who shot at California family gathering
2 killed in Buffalo Grove
Family outraged after man, 82, shot by police in Gary
Teen charged with fleeing police in chase involving SUV tied to Little Village nurse's murder
27 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Woman forced to withdraw money from ATM at gunpoint in Frankfort
Show More
Woman caught with 9 pounds of weed in fake baby bump
LaGuardia flight with Hillary Clinton on board reportedly had mechanical issue
Chicago AccuWeather: Overcast, chilly Monday
Masked robber hits Beverly convenience store 3 times
Twin of unsolved North Shore murder victim to receive White House award
More TOP STORIES News