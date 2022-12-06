Indiana teen rescued after Colorado avalanche in Berthoud Pass

CHICAGO -- An Indiana teenager had to be rescued after an avalanche over the weekend in Colorado.

The avalanche happened in the area of Berthoud Pass outside Winter Park, which is known for deep snow and back country skiing.

Video captured the aftermath of the avalanche, which left a debris field about 100 feet wide. Rescue teams said the 19-year-old was hiking when he triggered the avalanche.

State officials said the teen wasn't buried by the snow, but called a relative when he realized he wouldn't make it back to the road before sundown. The relative then called first responders.

More snow forecasted in Colorado over this week has kept the avalanche danger rating for the state at high, state officials said.