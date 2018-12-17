WOODLAND PARK, Colo. --Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of a Colorado woman who was last seen on Thanksgiving Day.
An anonymous donor provided the reward money to the Woodland Park Police Department, which is leading the search for 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth.
Berreth was last seen on surveillance video entering a Woodland Park grocery store on Nov. 22.
Investigators said they do not believe Berreth left on her own and called her disappearance "suspicious."
Her fiance, Patrick Frazee, told investigators the couple met that day so he could pick up their 1-year-old daughter, Kaylee. They did not live together.
Police Chief Miles J. De Young said in a statement Sunday that authorities completed a two-day search of Frazee's 35-acre property in Florissant, Colo. About 75 local, state and federal officers arrived with a search warrant Friday, bringing dogs, an FBI team and digging equipment. Deputies escorted Frazee and Kaylee from the property, which was returned to Frazee after police found no sign of Berreth.
Police have not called Frazee a person of interest. De Young said Frazee has been communicating with police through his attorney - he has not yet spoken with investigators directly.
The Department of Human Services also said it "does not have evidence that Kaylee's safety is at risk while in Patrick Frazee's custody."
The investigation, which De Young called "highly complex," is ongoing.
Woodland Park is 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Denver.
ABC News contributed to this report.