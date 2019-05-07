Colorado school shooting leaves multiple students injured in Highlands Ranch; 2 suspects in custody

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5289451" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office discusses the investigation into a school shooting in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. -- Multiple students are injured and two suspects in custody following a shooting at a Colorado K-12 school, according to local authorities. The extent of the students' injuries is not immediately clear.Police are still working to secure the campus and determine if there is a third suspect involved. No details about the suspects have been released.The situation began just before 2 p.m. local time at STEM School Highlands Ranch, a charter school in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, about 15 miles south of Denver. Approximately 1,800 students are enrolled, according to local media reports.Federal investigators from the FBI and ATF are responding to the scene. Lines of firetrucks, ambulances and law enforcement vehicles are at the scene, and medical helicopters have landed."We are making all of our public safety resources available to assist the Douglas County Sheriff's Department in their effort to secure the site and evacuate the students. We are monitoring the situation in real time. The heart of all Colorado is with the victims and their families," Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement.The school is just miles away from Columbine High School, the scene of a 1999 school shooting where two students killed 12 other students and one teacher.Police are directing parents to nearby Northridge Recreation Center to pick up their children. The public is asked to avoid the area.