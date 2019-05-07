u.s. & world

Colorado school shooting leaves multiple students injured in Highlands Ranch; 2 suspects in custody

EMBED <>More Videos

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. -- Multiple students are injured and two suspects in custody following a shooting at a Colorado K-12 school, according to local authorities. The extent of the students' injuries is not immediately clear.

Police are still working to secure the campus and determine if there is a third suspect involved. No details about the suspects have been released.

The situation began just before 2 p.m. local time at STEM School Highlands Ranch, a charter school in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, about 15 miles south of Denver. Approximately 1,800 students are enrolled, according to local media reports.

Federal investigators from the FBI and ATF are responding to the scene. Lines of firetrucks, ambulances and law enforcement vehicles are at the scene, and medical helicopters have landed.

EMBED More News Videos

The Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office discusses the investigation into a school shooting in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.



"We are making all of our public safety resources available to assist the Douglas County Sheriff's Department in their effort to secure the site and evacuate the students. We are monitoring the situation in real time. The heart of all Colorado is with the victims and their families," Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement.

The school is just miles away from Columbine High School, the scene of a 1999 school shooting where two students killed 12 other students and one teacher.

Police are directing parents to nearby Northridge Recreation Center to pick up their children. The public is asked to avoid the area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coloradoschool shootingschool emergencygun violenceschool safetyu.s. & world
U.S. & WORLD
Sandra Bland: New video of traffic stop emerges
World War II vet, 95, dies on return 'Honor Flight'
Heartbeat bill: Georgia governor signs early abortion ban
Kentucky Derby winner won't run in Preakness; no Triple Crown chance
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
102 dead children had prior Illinois DCFS contact, audit finds
Sandra Bland: New video of traffic stop emerges
Chicago Weather: Severe storms could bring high winds, possibly a tornado
Burn victims sue Conagra after cans of cooking spray explode
Waukegan explosion: 2 more victims ID'd; search continues
Report: 3 In 5 U.S. pregnancy-related deaths preventable
Freebies and deals for mom on Sunday
Show More
Co-workers remember mother killed by stray bullet on SW Side
Chicago grandfather mistakenly left for dead for hours by CFD paramedics
Heartbeat bill: Georgia governor signs early abortion ban
New details about upcoming Star Wars, Avatar films
Kraft has the babysitter covered this Mother's Day
More TOP STORIES News