Chicago student spreads positivity with chalk messages in hometown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS -- A Columbia College student is bringing hope and inspiration to her hometown of St. Louis.Back in April, Jurni Bayoc began using chalk to write positive messages in parks across the city,"I needed something to get out of the house to do that didn't involve going places, so I was like 'OK I'll just go out and chalk,'" Bayoc said.Her artwork took off.Bayoc has gone through 50 boxes of chalk and has made about 70 colorful designs."When I got here, my mental health was a little rocky, so hearing the positive messages or reinforcing them again, it made me feel really good," Bayoc said. "And I wanted to make sure other people feel really good."Bayoc said she'll continue writing inspirational messages across St. Louis as long as possible.It takes Bayoc about 20 minutes to write her messages. She said she "chalks" a couple times a week, mostly at parks throughout the city.The messages include sayings like, "You're Exceptional" and "Put time aside for yourself daily.""I just want, you know, people to know that you are still powerful, you're doing great, it's all temporary," Bayoc said.Her Instagram page, Chalk in the Lou, featuring her designs, already has over 1,000 followers.She's studying graphic design at Columbia College, but said while classes are virtual she'll be home in Missouri.