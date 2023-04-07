In the ComEd Four trial, prosecutors played a phone call discussing ComEd's reason for hiring subcontractors who did not perform any real work.

Phone call played in ComEd bribery trial: 'We had to hired these guys because Madigan came to us'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of the main characters at the heart of the government's bribery conspiracy trial against the "ComEd Four" took the stand Thursday.

Juan Ochoa is a politically-connected businessman and close friend of former Congressman Luis Gutierrez who once served as the CEO of the Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

In 2019, Ochoa was appointed to a $78,000 a year position on ComEd's board of directors that prosecutors say was the direct result of a concerted two-year effort by then House Speaker Mike Madigan, who allegedly sought to repay Gutierrez's political support.

"I asked him if he could set up a meeting with Speaker Madigan and Mayor Emanuel to see if they would consider recommending me," Ochoa said on the stand, as he sought to explain how he went about pursuing the position once he became interested in it sometime in late 2017.

He added that following the meetings, Madigan called him personally at least twice in the months that followed to update him on the process.

"He told me that I would be seated," Ochoa said.

As prosecutors get ready to wrap up their case against the "ComEd Four," they have spent the week building upon the mountain of recorded phone calls and emails that have been presented over the last few weeks.

Prosecutors introduced defendant and Madigan friend Mike McClain's so-called "magic list," a handwritten list of names scrawled on hotel stationery that allegedly includes the names of Madigan's allies who needed to be placed for jobs or contracts.

And in one of the most damning phone calls heard so far, prosecutors played an unusually candid exchange between McClain and fellow defendant/lobbyist John Hooker, where they discussed ComEd's reason for hiring several subcontractors who did not perform any real work.

"We had to hire these guys because Mike Madigan came to us... That's how simple it is," McClain is heard saying. "So if you want to make a federal court suit over it, OK. But that's how simple it is."

Ochoa stepped down from the board of directors less than a year after being seated once his name surfaced following the indictment of the "ComEd Four." He will return to the stand when the trial resumes Monday morning.