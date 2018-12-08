ComEd customers could get reimbursement for outages during Thanksgiving weekend storm

ComEd customers could get money back if they lost power during the Thanksgiving weekend winter storm.

ComEd customers who lost power during the Thanksgiving winter storm may be eligible for reimbursements.

Reimbursements will be issued to customers who experienced any actual damages because of a power outage that lasted for more than four hours. Customers are encouraged to include any proof of damage, repairs or replacements relevant to their claim.

ComEd representatives said a timeline for payments has yet to be established.

For more information and to file a claim, visit ComEd's website here.
