ComEd customers could get reimbursement for outages during Thanksgiving weekend storm

CHICAGO (WLS) --ComEd customers who lost power during the Thanksgiving winter storm may be eligible for reimbursements.
Reimbursements will be issued to customers who experienced any actual damages because of a power outage that lasted for more than four hours. Customers are encouraged to include any proof of damage, repairs or replacements relevant to their claim.
ComEd representatives said a timeline for payments has yet to be established.
For more information and to file a claim, visit ComEd's website here.