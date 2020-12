ComEd customers paying for modernization legislation exposed in bribery scandal: report

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Consumers are paying the price for the legislation that ComEd obtained in the recently exposed bribery scandal , according to a new report.The Illinois Public Interest Research Group claims the "smart grid" and modernization legislation allowed ComEd to increase profits by 47% over eight years.The watchdog report also claims consumers have seen a 37% increase in the delivery portion of their electricity bills.While ComEd admitted to its role in the bribery scheme, it disputes the report's findings. They said consumers have seen benefits from the modernization, including fewer unplanned outages.