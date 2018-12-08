ComEd customers may be eligible for damage reimbursement after Thanksgiving storm

CHICAGO (WLS) --
ComEd customers who lost power during the Thanksgiving winter storm may be eligible for reimbursements.

Reimbursements will be issued to customers who experienced any actual damages because of a power outage that lasted for more than four hours. Customers are encouraged to include any proof of damage, repairs or replacements relevant to their claim.

ComEd representatives said a timeline for payments has yet to be established.

For more information and to file a claim, visit ComEd's website here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
electricconsumer
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman slips out of handcuffs, escapes custody at Cook County courthouse
Man who drove into counterprotesters at Charlottesville rally convicted of murder
Rap concert stampede in Italy leaves 6 dead, more than 50 hurt
Former Cub Luis Valbuena killed in car crash
ADORABLE VIDEO: Squirrel climbs onto UPS driver's head during delivery
1 killed, 7 wounded in Friday shootings
Man coughs up blood clot in perfect shape of bronchial tree
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, cold Saturday
Show More
Teacher accused of forcibly cutting student's hair charged with 6 misdemeanors
Tips to make vitamins work better
Warm up with these festive holiday cocktails
Holiday weight gain has you worried? Follow these tips
More News