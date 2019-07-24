ComEd customers could get reimbursement for outages during Pride weekend storm

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ComEd will allow residents affected by severe weather on June 30, to submit claims for reimbursement, per a released statement.

Chicago Pride Parade cut short due to severe thunderstorms

The statement says, the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) has determined that certain customers who were subject to an electric service outage that lasted four hours or more may be eligible to file a claim to be reimbursed for any actual damages that resulted.

It goes on to say, the filing of a claim does not mean it will meet the criteria required for reimbursement. The timing for payments has not yet been established and in some cases, the ICC may grant ComEd a waiver of liability.

Customers who had power outages caused by the storm should keep all documentation such as receipts, pictures, repair invoices and any proof of actual damages, the statement said.

For more information, customers can visit www.comed.com to download a claim form or call 1-866-405-0209.

Customers can also contact ICC through their website at www.icc.illinois.gov.
