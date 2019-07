ComEd customers could get reimbursement for outages during Pride weekend storm

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ComEd will allow residents affected by severe weather on June 30, to submit claims for reimbursement, per a released statement.The statement says,Customers who had power outages caused by the storm should keep all documentation such as receipts, pictures, repair invoices and any proof of actual damages, the statement said.For more information, customers can visit www.comed.com to download a claim form or call 1-866-405-0209.Customers can also contact ICC through their website at www.icc.illinois.gov