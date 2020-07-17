ComEd to pay $200M in federal bribery investigation; Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan implicated in charge

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=1555078" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Michael Madigan has been found, and not in Wisconsin or La Jolla, California or Palm Springs, as some had speculated.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ComEd will pay $200 million to end a federal criminal investigation into a years-long bribery scheme, the U.S Attorney's Office, Northern District of Illinois has said.In doing so, ComEd admits it arranged jobs, subcontracts and pay-offs for associates of "a high-level elected official for the state of Illinois," the office announced Friday.That person is identified as "Public Official A" in a press release that implicates House Speaker Michael Madigan, according to the Sun-Times."Public Official A controlled what measures were called for a vote in the Illinois House of Representatives and exerted substantial influence over fellow lawmakers concerning legislation affecting ComEd," the U.S. Attorney's office said in a news release.ComEd admitted that its efforts to influence and reward "Public Official A" began in or around 2011 and continued through in or around 2019. During that time, the Illinois General Assembly considered bills and passed legislation that had a substantial impact on ComEd's operations and profitability, including legislation that affected the regulatory process used to determine the electricity rates ComEd charged its customers, the attorney's office said.The company admitted that it arranged for jobs and vendor subcontracts for Public Official A's political allies and workers even in instances where those people performed little or no work that they were purportedly hired by ComEd to perform.In addition to the jobs and contracts, ComEd further admitted that it undertook other efforts to influence and reward Public Official A, including by appointing an individual to ComEd's Board of Directors at the request of Public Official A; retaining a particular law firm at the request of Public Official A; and accepting into the company's internship program a certain amount of students who resided in the Chicago ward where Public Official A was associated, the office said.Exelon Corp. and its ComEd subsidiary confirmed Friday that ComEd has entered into an agreement with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois to resolve the previously disclosed investigation into ComEd's historical lobbying practices in Illinois. The resolution ends the investigation into ComEd by the Department of Justice.In a statement, Exelon CEO Christopher M. Crane said,Under the three-year deferred prosecution agreement, ComEd has agreed to make payments totaling $200 million, and has agreed to the government's filing of a single charge that will be dismissed at the end of the three-year term, provided it abides by all terms of the agreement, the energy company said.The fine will not be recovered in rates or charged to customers, ComEd officials said. The agreement resolves the government's investigation into both ComEd and Exelon. The related Securities and Exchange Commission investigation and civil lawsuits remain pending.As part of its remediation, Exelon implemented four new mandatory policies that apply to employees who interact with public officials. These policies lay out specific rules, procedures and tracking mechanisms governing interactions with public officials; vetting and monitoring of lobbyists and political consultants; employment referrals or requests from public officials; and vendor referrals or requests from public officials, ComEd said.The policies also prohibit subcontracting of third-party lobbyists and political consultants, and hiring of such firms includes oversight from the company's ethics and compliance team.In addition, the company is conducting training on the new policies for employees as well as lobbying and political consulting partners.John Lausch, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, is expected to speak on the case Friday afternoon.