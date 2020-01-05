Community & Events

Get ready to laugh! Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival returns for its 19th year

By Rachel Davis
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Get ready to laugh! The 19th Annual Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival is right around the corner.

Since its debut in 2002, the Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival has grown to be the largest festival of its kind, with over 1,000 artists and 10,000 patrons annually from around the world.

A comedic melting pot, the Chicago SketchFest has evolved as a sketch comedy haven starring local favorites, award-winning international ensembles, veterans, and fresh talent.

Producer Basia Sroka joined ABC7 to talk about what festival-goers can expect.

Name of event: The Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival

Date: January 9th-19th 2020

Hours: Varies on the day

Address: 1225 W. Belmont, Chicago

Admission/ Ticket Prices: Varied between $15 and $127.50

For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.stage773.com/sketchfest.
