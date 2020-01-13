Community & Events

City to create community councils for recommendations on Lincoln Yards, The 78 developments

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Mayor's Office wants to remind community members there's still time to apply to serve on the newly created Community Advisory Councils (CACs) for the Lincoln Yards project and The 78 developments.

The new CACs are part of Mayor Lightfoot's approach to include robust community engagement in all future major development projects.

The CACs will be formed by City, community stakeholders, and developers on the projects -- Sterling Bay for the Lincoln Yards project, and Related Midwest for The 78.

According to the mayor's office, each CAC will advise on the impact of construction, open space community needs, pedestrian/alternative modes of transportation, affordable housing, and local connections to arts and culture, among other issues.

Councils will be comprised of a specific number of community representatives working alongside the city and developers and will be scheduled to meet quarterly, the mayor's office said.

The deadline to apply is Friday, January 17.

For more information around eligibility and to apply for Lincoln Yards or The 78, visit the City's Department of Planning Development page at www.chicago.gov.
Related topics:
community & eventschicagocook countylori lightfootreal estate developmentgovernmentdevelopment
