Chicago police issue warning after multiple armed robberies in Lake View, surrounding neighborhoods

Police say eight robberies have recently occurred between Oct. 13 and Oct 20.
In those robberies, officials say the suspects approached the victims who were alone on the public way and demanded property by threatening to use force. The suspect then fled on foot or to a dark-colored vehicle parked nearby to leave the scene after taking the victims' belongings.
In one robbery the suspects allegedly battered a victim before taking the property, police added.
The eight recent robberies occured:
To reduce the risk of becoming a victims, police remind the public to always be aware of your surroundings and try to stay free of distractions. They also say to pay special attention to suspicious individuals in the area and alert police if you do.
If you are a victim or witness a crime, police say to call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender(s), including any vehicle description and license plate information.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives, Area 3, at (312) 744-8263.