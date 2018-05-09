COMMUNITY & EVENTS

$10M of vintage comic books, art on display in Chicago

Take a sneak peek at more than $10 million worth of vintage comic books and art on display in Chicago. (WLS)

Mallory Gillikin Connor
CHICAGO (WLS) --
More than $10 million worth of vintage comic books and art are on display this week in Chicago.

Heritage Auctions in River North is hosting what could be the largest auction of comic books and original comic art ever.

The highly-anticipated Action Comics #1, considered by many to be the "Holy Grail" of comic books, features the first appearance of Superman. The coveted comic is expected to fetch around $650,000.

Another rare comic book, Whiz Comics #2, features the first appearance of Captain Marvel. It has an estimated value of $250,000, and is expected to increase in value thanks to the "Shazam!" movie set to be released in 2019.

You can also view works from Charles Schulz' Peanuts comic strip, the original cover art to Marvel's The Amazing Spider-Man #61, and one of the most desirable comics of all time, Justice League of America #1. Each of these are valued between $100,000 and $200,000.

The display is open to the public through May 11 at Heritage Auctions' saleroom, 215 W. Ohio Street.
