Community & Events

$6M federal HUD grant aims to fight youth homelessness in Chicago

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Federal officials announce more than $6 million in funding to end youth homelessness in Cook County.

The award is part of $75 million being distributed in 23 local communities across the country, including eight rural areas.

The funds will go towards helping communities build local systems and support housing programs such as rehousing, permanent supportive housing, transitional housing and host homes.

"Homelessness is no way to start out in life for young people reaching adulthood," said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. "Today we make another critical investment in the futures of our youth, sparing them a life on the streets or in our shelters and placing them on a path to self-sufficiency."

The idea is to develop a plan and to end homelessness for people under the age of 25 through partnerships, new housing and services.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscook countyhomelesshousinggrantaffordable housing
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver flees after 1 killed, 3 hospitalized in West Loop crash, police say
Dolton vigil to be held for Chicago student killed in shooting
'I'm just not right in the head,' massacre suspect said
LIVE RADAR: Hurricane Dorian track headed toward Florida after passing Puerto Rico
PROGRAM NOTE: Mayor Lightfoot's State of the City Address
City of Milwaukee urges everyone to stop vaping immediately
63rd Street Beach drum circle has been creating community through music for 40 years
Show More
10 Democrats confirmed for next debate on ABC
Chicago police announce GunStat Initiative
Uber attack: Video shows woman biting rideshare driver
Jussie Smollett PR firm: 'Every iota' of actor's claim true
Children of military, federal workers born overseas face new citizenship rule
More TOP STORIES News