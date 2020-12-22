chicago fire department

10th anniversary tribute held for deceased Chicago firefighters

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A tribute took place Tuesday morning for two Chicago firefighters who died in the line of duty.

RELATED: 2 firefighters dead, 17 hurt in South Shore fire

Edward Stringer and Corey Ankim got trapped in a building while fighting a 311 alarm fire 10 years ago. It was in a vacant dry-cleaning property on East 75th St.

At least 15 people went to the hospital after the roof collapsed.

RELATED: Bronzeville fire breaks out at high-rise building, CFD says

Family members of Stringer and Ankum were at the tribute for a ceremonial bell ringing to mark the 10th anniversary of their deaths.
