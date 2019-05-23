10th annual 'Race to the Flag' honoring military veterans will be held Memorial Day weekend

WESTMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- "Race to the Flag" is a 5k run/walk marathon that takes place every year in the west suburb of Westmont.
This year the proceeds from the event will benefit the People's Resource Center and honor veterans during Memorial Day Weekend.
The event is open to runners, walkers, wheelchairs and strollers but prohibits other wheeled items such as bikes, skates, and scooters.
Animals, with the exception of service animals, are also prohibited.
The event concludes with an awards ceremony and a pancake breakfast for all runners.
There's still time to register for the race for interested parties.
For more information on how to get involved or if you're interested in registering for the 5k visit, www.racetotheflag.com.
