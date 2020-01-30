Community & Events

11-year-old girl in Indiana starts "Smile Bags" campaign to help traumatized children

By Zach Ben-Amots
LOWELL, INDIANA (WLS) -- An 11-year-old girl from northwest Indiana is distributing Smile Bags to police for emergencies that involved children.

"The Smile Bags are for children who have gone through trauma," said Addison Brown, who started the project after learning one of her peers was having a difficult time in the foster care system.

"I just decided to make these just to help children, maybe put a smile on their face during tough times."

Today Addison dropped off 60 Smile Bags at the Lowell District #13 of the Indiana State Police.

She plans to replace every used bag, which contains an age- and gender-specific collection of toys, books, art supplies, and a hand-written note from Addison.

"These Smile Bags will give us an opportunity to win (children) over and gain their trust, so that we can get them through their troubled time," said Master Trooper Glen Fifield.

The rotary club of Lowell, Indiana funded Addison's latest order of bags and helped design her logo.

Addison's parents say they tried to instill a generous spirit in each of their children, but are blown away by the scale of their daughter's generosity.

"When she presented the Smile Bags idea, it wasn't surprising, but I didn't realize how big it would get," said Dan Brown, Addison's father.

Her mother, Stacy Brown, said Addison's motto is: "Kindness is contagious."

"Give your time," Stacy said. "If you can't do it financially, give your time and help others and help your neighbor. Because that's what's really important and that's what we should be doing."

To learn more about the project, visit their Facebook page or the Miles of Many Smiles website.
