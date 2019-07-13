Community & Events

115 Chicagoland car dealers fire up grills at 7th Annual USO BBQ For the Troops

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 100 local Chicagoland car dealers are firing up their grills Saturday for the 7th Annual USO BBQ For the Troops.

The Chicago Automobile Trade Association is giving a helping hand to the USO of Illinois by having local Chicagoland dealerships throw barbecues at their showrooms all to support local USO efforts for our troops and their families.

To date, 115 dealerships have signed on to support the cause, and are planning to offer everything from patriotic ceremonies, classic car shows, live music, games for kids of all ages and - of course - barbecue.

Over the past five years, 110 CATA dealers have rallied their communities to help raise $750,000 to support USO of Illinois programs and services.

For a list of participating dealerships, click here.

Event Information: USO BBQ for the Troops

Date: Saturday, July 13
Hours: Throughout the day on July 13

Address: More than 115 area dealership locations

Admission: Donations for the USO of Illinois
