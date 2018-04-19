11th annual Walk for Autism steps off Sunday in Hinsdale

HINSDALE, Ill. (WLS) --More than 1,000 people are expected in the western suburbs this weekend to raise awareness for autism.
The 11th annual walk the Walk for Autism steps off this Sunday at The Community House in Hinsdale.
Stephanie Seppanen and Dan Tausk joined ABC7 Eyewitness News at 11 to talk about the walk and why it has become such a huge event for local families. The funds raised will go to Charlie's Gift, which helps families affected by autism.
For more information, visit www.thecommunityhouse.org.