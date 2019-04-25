This weekend people in the western suburbs will walk the walk to support the ABC's of mental health, benefiting the individuals and families impacted by Autism, as well as those who are provided with Behavioral Health services and Creative Solutions to mental health concerns, like art-therapy.
The 12th annual Walk the Walk is this Sunday, April 28 in Hinsdale.
There's still time to register if you would like to take part. For more information, to donate or register, click here.
12th annual Walk the Walk for mental health to be held in Hinsdale
