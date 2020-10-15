dancing

Chicago tap dancing competition between 13-year-old boy, 97-year-old woman supporting a good cause

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A unique competition is taking place this Friday -- a tap dance off between a 13-year-old boy and a 97-year-old woman.

The fall fundraiser for the Honeycomb Project, a Chicago family-friendly volunteer organization, is going virtual.

Nate Buescher will be competing against Gertrude Soloway in the Hive Superstar Search.

It's free to watch, and benefits a good cause

Buescher and Honeycomb Director Kristina Lowenstein joined ABC 7 Chicago Thursday to talk about the event.

RELATED: Chicago great-great grandmother Essie Pough records new gospel song during quarantine

Buescher lives in Chicago and is on the track and cross country teams at school, but he also loves to dance. He said he grew up dancing for fun and has improved his skills through classes over the years.

He said he wishes Soloway the best, and he's impressed she's still dancing at her age.

Lowenstein said Soloway just started tap dancing at the age of 96; her daughter bought her tap shoes to help her recover from a stroke.

The talent show starts at 7 p.m. Friday. Visit superstar.thehoneycombproject.org to register.
Related topics:
community & eventschicagowicker parkelderly womandancingdanceelderlyvolunteerismnonprofit
